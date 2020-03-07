Joseph Corlazzoli Sr., 76, of Ocala, Fla., formerly of Marianna, died Monday, March 2, 2020, in Ocala Regional Medical Center.

He was born March 18, 1943, in Hill Station, a son of the late Louis and Corisba Gicconi Corlazzoli.

He attended Bridgeville High School and went on to work as a truck driver for many years, including 20 years driving for Midwest Transit, transporting mail. He was also a farmer and loved the outdoors.

Joseph enjoyed splitting cordwood, which he sold locally for many years, as well as spending time with his family at Sunday dinners. He leaves behind a beloved companion in his dog, Dana Girl.

He is survived by his wife, Candace Corlazzoli of Ocala, Fla.; as well as four children, Nadine Shaneyfelt of Pittsburgh, Joseph (Lisa) Corlazzoli Jr. of North Huntingdon, Lisa Jo Corlazzoli of Beallsville and Dominick (Kaylee) Corlazzoli of Amity.

In addition, he is also survived by five grandchildren, Casey Shaneyfelt, Jason Shaneyfelt, Ryan Shaneyfelt, Zach Corlazzoli and Abigail Corlazzoli; and one great-granddaughter, Maggie Corlazzoli.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Nicole Corlazzoli; and his twin brother, Johnny Corlazzoli.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 8, in the Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington. Additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Monday, March 9, in thefuneral home with Reverend Donald Chortos officiating.

Interment will follow in Horn Cemetery, Marianna, West Bethlehem Township.

