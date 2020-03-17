Joseph D. Mancuso, 98, of Washington passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, in his home.

He was born in LaBelle, Fayette County, on July 24, 1921, a son of Domenic and Maria Manfredi Mancuso.

Mr. Mancuso has been a resident of Washington since 1925.

He was a 1939 graduate of Washington High School.

Mr. Mancuso was an employee of Continental Can Company (metal division) lithograph department at their Pittsburgh plant for 31 years. He was also employed by Andy Brothers Tire Company, Washington Importing and the Washington County Bridge Department.

A Veteran of World War II, he served in the United States Navy for four years. He served on the USS Andromeda, A.K.A. 15 (Amphibious) in the European North African Theater for two years and then on USS Ebert DE 768 for two years. He took part in the invasions of North Africa, Sicily, Italy, and France and earned four battle stars. He earned the Asiatic, European, and North Africa Ribbons as well as the Liberation of France Medal of Honor, which was bestowed on him 60 years after World War II ended. He also served during the Korean War for four years from 1951 to 1955.

During his military service, he earned the Presidential Unit Citation, the Good Conduct Medal, and the Victory Medal. He was involved in submarine patrol in the South Pacific and was part of the occupation following the surrender of Japan and the Philippine Liberation Force.

Mr. Mancuso was a member of St. Hilary Roman Catholic Church and former member of Immaculate Conception Church.

He was a member of the United Steel Workers Of America Local #4337, a lifetime member of the Alpine Star Lodge #9, a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign War Post #927 and the American Legion Post #175. He was also a member of Italian American War Veterans Post #32, and the Washington County Sportsman's Hall of Fame and the Pennsylvania Sportsman's Hall of Fame.

He was involved in baseball, basketball, football, and especially boxing. He was a trainer and chief second of many local fighters including Sammy Angott who became the World Lightweight Champion during the 1940s.

His first wife from Cambridge, Mass., Mary Cullinane, died January 17, 1994 and his second wife of Benwood, W.Va., Rose Bosnok, died January 18, 2005.

Surviving is a daughter Dolores "Dee" Conway of Canonsburg and several nieces and nephews and a God-daughter Kimmy Belcastro of Myrtle Beach.

He was preceded in death by a daughter Joyce Mancuso Baxter who passed away March 9, 2012, and two brothers, Domenic "Gus" Mancuso, Frank Mancuso; and two sisters, Clara Manfredi and Rose Mancuso; and a son-in-law Barry Conway.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, in Dale D. DeAngelo Funeral Home at 1290 Jefferson Avenue in Washington. Due to Mass restrictions in the Pittsburgh Diocese, a Blessing Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, in the funeral home.

Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Washington with military honors by the United States Navy and the American Legion Post #175 Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Hospital or to .

In light of current circumstances related to the Coronavirus, the family understands if guests are unable to attend. A tribute wall is available at www.deangelocare.com.