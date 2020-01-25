Joseph D. Rush, 48, of Carmichaels, died suddenly Wednesday, January 22, 2020, while at work in Coraopolis.

Mr. Rush was born May 20, 1971, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Albert and Mary Cobb Rush.

He worked for Ford Business Managements as an office machine repair technician.

In his spare time, he enjoyed computers and radio control cars.

Joe is survived by a brother, David Rush and wife Brandee of Greensboro, N.C.; three nephews, Gage Murphy, Brendon Rush and Harrison Rush; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, January 25, in Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100.