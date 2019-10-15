Joseph D. Simons Sr., 69, of Avella, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, in his home.

He was born January 21, 1950, in Washington, a son of the late Ray Otis and Elizabeth Simons.

Joe was a 1968 graduate of Avella High School. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving during Vietnam.

He worked at Forbes Steel for 17 years and then worked construction for Doug Kirschner, building houses, until he retired in 2009.

Joe was a member of the Bert C. Siders American Legion Post 643 and the former SNPJ Lodge 292, both of Avella.

Mr. Simons enjoyed socializing with friends and family at the Avella American Legion.

On August 16, 1974, he married his former spouse, Lesia Weaver Wirtz, of Burgettstown.

Surviving are two sons, Joseph Simons Jr. of Burgettstown and Jason Simons of Washington; five granddaughters, Tara, Brianna, Emma Joe, Courtney and Daisey; a sister, Sondra (Wayne) Wright of Columbus, Ohio; five brothers, Thomas (Karen) Simons Sr. of Avella, Fred (Melissa) Simons of Avella, Ronald (Vicki) Simons of Washington, Donald (Judy) Simons of Tucson, Ariz., and Alfred (Carla) Simons of Avella; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are two brothers, Ray O. Simons Jr. and Charles D. Simons.

A memorial celebration will be held at the Simons family home at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.