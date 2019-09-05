Joseph E. Galentine (1959 - 2019)
Service Information
Greco-Hertnick Funeral Home
3219 Main St
Weirton, WV
26062
(304)-748-3219
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Obituary
Joseph E. Galentine, 60, of Weirton, W.Va., died Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at the Washington Hospital, Washington.

A son of Phillip E. Galentine of Washington and the late Chris Bonar Galentine, Joe was born in Wheeling, W.Va., March 6, 1959. In addition to his mother, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey Galentine.

A 1977 graduate of Burgettstown High School, Joe worked several years with PPG Industries prior to working at Home Depot.

Joe will be remembered for his love of music, bowling, golfing and playing Dungeons and Dragons.

He was a member of Abundant Life Baptist Church in Washington.

In addition to his father, Phillip, Joe will be lovingly remembered by his fianc, Terri Bruckner of Canonsburg.

Visitation will be held from 11 until 11:30 a.m., the time of services, Friday, September 6, at Greco Hertnick Funeral Home, 3219 Main Street, Weirton, W.Va. Pastor George Garancosky will preside.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Sept. 5, 2019
