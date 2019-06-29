Joseph E. Kania, 74, of Carmichaels, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in the presence of his loving sister, Joyce Wingett, following a brief illness in J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W. Va.

He was born April 15, 1945, in Washington, the son of the late Joseph S. and Mary Jubas Kania. Mr. Kania was a 1964 graduate of Washington High School and was a welder for Dravo Corp. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and enjoyed gardening and landscaping. Mr. Kania attended Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Washington.

Surviving are his wife, Maria Kania of Connellsville; two sons, Michael A. Kania (David) of Pittsburgh and Christopher G. Kania (Megan) of Elizabeth; a granddaughter, Isabella Kania; two sisters, Mary Ann Stuck (Robert) of Carmichaels and Joyce A. Wingett of Leetsdale, and her daughter, Donnica. Joe enjoyed a very special relationship with his niece, Elizabeth Klimek (Jason) of Gaithersburg, Md., and his special great-niece, Sophie Klimek.

Family and friends are welcome from 9 until 11 a.m., the time of Mass, Monday, July 1, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 605 Hewitt Avenue, Washington, with the Rev. Mark Swoger as celebrant. Interment will be private.