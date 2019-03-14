Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph E. Kencec Sr..

Joseph E. Kencec Sr., 88, of Hickory, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Canonsburg Hospital.

He was born November 2, 1930, in Herminie, a son of Nick and Angela Vozel Kencec.

Mr. Kencec worked for Consolidated Coal Co. at the Westland Mine and retired from the Bailey Mine in January 1993.

Joe was a veteran of the Korean War, serving with the U.S. Army.

He was a member of Chartiers Hill United Presbyterian Church, as well as Southview Slovene National Benefit Society, American Legion Post 902 in Houston and Chartiers Township Senior Citizens.

He enjoyed horseshoes and was a Pittsburgh sports fan.

On March 6, 1954, he married Marlene M. Liggitt, who survives.

Also surviving are daughter Roxanne Dessify (Franklin) of Washington; son Joseph E. Kencec Jr. (Lisa) of Houston; five grandchildren, Michael and Nicole Dessify, Valerie Hanson (Eric) and Joseph III and Thomas Kencec; two great-grandsons, Johnny and Peter Eric; two sisters, Wilma Munsky of Bethel Park and Mary DeBlander of Strabane; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are four brothers, Frank, Nick, Steve and John Kencec, and two sisters, Sophie Poklemba and Agnes Cook.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, with the Rev. Peggy Shannon officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Prospect Cemetery, Hickory. Full military rites will be accorded by the honor guard of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 191, Canonsburg.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.