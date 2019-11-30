Joseph E. Kennedy, 70, of Claysville, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 28, 2019, in his home.

He was born January 19, 1949, a son of the late Cecil "Boots" and Mary Lou Till Kennedy. He was married to the late Pennie Kennedy.

Joe graduated from McGuffey High School in 1967, joined the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War. He was the owner of Kennedy's West End Towing and Kennedy's Amoco with his father, and he was the owner and operator of JPN Trucking, along with being a contractor of Besl Transfer Company. During his career Joe was awarded the Million Mile Safe Driver award.

He was a member of the Claysville American Legion, and was a former vice president of the McGuffey Wrestling Boosters. Joe enjoyed plowing snow and mowing grass for people in the Claysville community. Joe never met a stranger, and he was always willing to lend a hand to anyone.

He loved being in the garage and sitting at the kitchen table with his friends drinking coffee and smoking cheap cigars. Joe was a Corvette and Harley enthusiast, and most of all, loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving are his children, Natalie (Jason) Hewitt of Claysville, Noelle (Timmy) Pattison of Claysville and Niles (Stephanie) Kennedy of Claysville; four grandchildren, Emily and Eli Pattison, Hartley Hewitt and Harper Kennedy; and a sister, Jane Kennedy of Claysville.

Deceased is a son, Nathan Kennedy.

Friends will be received from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday in Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, 724-663-7373, www.youngfhinc.com, where services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, December 2. Interment will follow in Claysville Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Claysville American Legion.