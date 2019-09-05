Joseph Edward Lheureau Jr., 73, of Addison, formerly of Cecil Township, died unexpectedly Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

He was born November 29, 1945, in Canonsburg, a son of the late Joseph E. and Mae Aubrey Lheureau Sr.

Mr. Lheureau served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, receiving the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, National Defense Service, Vietnam Servicep and Republic of Vietnam Campaign medals.

He was a member of Cecil American Legion and Disabled American Veterans. He loved local racing and NASCAR, and enjoyed building model cars.

He was a retired self employed truck driver.

Surviving are beloved best friend Ginny Knaus; beloved sister Karen Wasniewski of Carnegie; brother Larry Lheureau of Cecil; nieces and nephews Michele (Tom) Bedner of Moon Township, Terry (Julie) Banas of Cecil, Mickey Wasniewski of Carnegie, Tiffany (Kris) Karagory of Moon Township; great-nieces and nephews Taylor, Mason, Alec, Mickey, Sami, Kenley, Reese and Skylar.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 6, at Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil, where services will be held at at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 7.

Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray, with full military honors accorded by Canonsburg Veterans of Foreign Wars 191 Honor Guard.