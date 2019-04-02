Joseph Edward Spiker of Greensboro, the precious husband of Christine and compassionate father of Kristen, Elissa and Joe Spiker, was welcomed in heaven Sunday, March 31, 2019, by his loving angel, Elissa.

He was born February 4, 1951, in Uniontown, a son of the late Charles and Althea Shaw Spiker. He was a 1969 graduate of Albert Gallatin High School and received his bachelor's degree in science from California University of Pennsylvania. Joe earned a master's degree in safety from West Virginia University and a master's degree in business administration from Waynesburg College. He retired in 2015 from West Virginia University, where he taught fire safety.

Being civic-minded, Joe volunteered for a number of organizations. In his youth, he attained the rank of Eagle Scout and, for the past several years, would complete safety inspections at Boy Scout Camp Conestoga twice each year. He was a longtime member of the Greensboro-Monongehela Township Volunteer Fire Company, where he served as an emergency medical technician. Joe was also a member of Valley Lodge No. 459, Free & Accepted Masons, in Masontown. He served many years on the Southeastern Greene Board of Education and also on the joint operating committee of the Greene County Career and Technology Center. Joe coached girl's high school basketball when his two daughters attended high school and served as an assistant football coach when his son attended high school. He and his family were avid West Virginia University fans and enjoyed watching the "backyard brawl."

Joe enjoyed boating with his family on the Monongahela River and cruising the Caribbean many times with his wife and friends. He instilled a compassion to obtain a good education in his children and encouraged them to live their lives to the fullest. Joe had a true passion for helping others.

Surviving are his wife of 41 loving years, Christine Burich Spiker; his dear daughter, Kristen A. Mullins (Brad) of Harrisburg; his son, of whom he thought the world, Joseph C. Spiker, at home; two little buddies, his grandsons, Mason and Miles Mullins, whom he adored; a sister, Linda Meisner; three brothers, Dewayne Spiker (Marie), C. Greg Spiker (Colleen) and Jeff Spiker (Cristi); a sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Norm Pennington, with whom he shared many good times; two brothers-in-law, Joseph Burich and Robert Burich; a son-in-law, Trevor T. St. Clair; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his precious daughter, Elissa Spiker St. Clair.

Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street, Route 88, Carmichaels, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, with the Rev. Dayton D. Mix officiating. Interment will follow in Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Mapletown.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Team Elissa at the following link: https://runsignup.com/Race/Donate/NC/Charlotte/TheSarcomaStomp?runnerFundraiser=rEKNwQjHcn57oQUj&resetDonation#.XI62V4gV_HM.facebook.

