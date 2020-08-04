Joseph "Joe" Edwin Chehovin, 79, of Washington, passed away at his home, Saturday, August 1, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born April 18, 1941, in Washington, a son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Chehovin.

Joe was a 1959 graduate of Trinity High School. He was an auto mechanic at W. D. Gardner garage. Later he worked for the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. He retired as a mechanic at Mon View Mining Corporation. Joe served as President of United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) Local 2244 at Mon View Mining Corporation and on various UMWA committees.

Joe was a devoted lifetime parishioner of the Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church where he served as head usher and on numerous church committees. He was a longtime member of the Holy Name Society. Joe was also a driver for Washington Meals on Wheels

His passions were his family, church, hunting and the outdoors. He was a member of the Washington Sportsman's Association and enjoyed shooting trap. As the family was growing he coached Little League Baseball, was a Cub Scout Leader and President of the Lone Pine Parent Teachers Association.

On November 24, 1962, he married his high school sweetheart, Ethel R. Smith.

Surviving is his wife of 58 years, Ethel R. Chehovin of Washington; two sisters, Janice Chehovin of Washington and Marsha (Randy) Seiple of Gilbertsville; sister-in-law, Carol L. Smith of Washington; three sons, Edward (Patricia) of Fairfax, Va., Christopher (Deborah) of Mechanicsburg and Timothy of Washington; three grandchildren, Daniel J., Matthew J. and Jena M Chehovin; two nephews, Samuel Aul and Bernard W. Smith Jr.; one niece, Melissa (Rahim) Kaplan; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19, all services are private and entrusted to Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to Meals on Wheels at the Washington Area Senior Center https://www.washpaseniors.com/donate or the Holy Name Food Pantry, c/o Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 300 Pike Street, Box 366, Meadow Lands, PA 15347. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Andrew C. Piatt, director.