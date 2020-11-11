1/
Joseph Ellsworth Riggs
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph Ellsworth "Jay" Riggs III, 67, of Waynesburg, died at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in the Washington Health System Greene in Waynesburg.

He was born Monday, May 25, 1953, in Jacksonville, N.C., a son of Lois Westmoreland Riggs of Waynesburg and the late Joseph Ellsworth Riggs Jr.

Jay was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Waynesburg. He was a graduate of Waynesburg Central High School Class of 1971 and a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in Communications. He worked with horses and enjoyed all animals.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by one son, Justin Becotte of Fla.; one granddaughter, Chloe Becotte; and one sister, Robyn Riggs of Waynesburg.

Deceased is one brother, Daniel Riggs.

At the request of the family, all viewing and services will be private with Rev. William Sukolsky officiating. Private burial will be in the Whites Ridge Cemetery, Franklin Township, Greene County. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, have been entrusted with his arrangements. Information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Milliken And Throckmorton Funeral Home
197 N Maiden St
Waynesburg, PA 15370
(724) 627-7505
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved