Joseph Ellsworth "Jay" Riggs III, 67, of Waynesburg, died at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in the Washington Health System Greene in Waynesburg.

He was born Monday, May 25, 1953, in Jacksonville, N.C., a son of Lois Westmoreland Riggs of Waynesburg and the late Joseph Ellsworth Riggs Jr.

Jay was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Waynesburg. He was a graduate of Waynesburg Central High School Class of 1971 and a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in Communications. He worked with horses and enjoyed all animals.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by one son, Justin Becotte of Fla.; one granddaughter, Chloe Becotte; and one sister, Robyn Riggs of Waynesburg.

Deceased is one brother, Daniel Riggs.

At the request of the family, all viewing and services will be private with Rev. William Sukolsky officiating. Private burial will be in the Whites Ridge Cemetery, Franklin Township, Greene County. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, have been entrusted with his arrangements. Information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.