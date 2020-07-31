Joseph F. Artuso, 92, of Ligonier, passed away peacefully and blessedly Saturday, July 25, 2020, at home. He was born December 21, 1927, in Donora, a son of Frank and Rose Ritacco Artuso.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Burke Artuso; and a daughter-in-law, Carol Suskovich Artuso.



He is survived by his beloved and loving wife, Polly Artuso; four children, Barbara Artuso, Frank Artuso, Ralph (Karen) Artuso and John (Missy) Artuso; nine grandchildren, Joseph Roth and fiance Fatima Rizvi, Joseph (Emily) Artuso, Sarah (Greg) Linden, David (Jordan) Artuso, Lisa (John) Antoshak, Peter Artuso, Jacob Artuso and fiance Shiloh Kail, Ben Artuso and Meghan Artuso; two great-grandchildren, Evalee and Joseph "Jeb" Linden; two stepchildren, Tad (Elizabeth) Krear and Katie (Jeff) Yannuzzi; and four stepgrandchildren, Niki, Alex, Julia and Jenna; a sister, Philomena Artuso West and her sons, Mitchell, Gunnar and Scott West.



Mr. Artuso graduated from Donora High School and received a degree in civil engineering from Carnegie Technological Institute (now Carnegie Mellon University). He married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Jane Burke, in 1950. He served in the U.S. Army in occupied Japan. His extensive engineering career included over a decade at Pittsburgh Testing Laboratory, following which he started his own company, Construction Engineering Consultants, in 1976; he continued to contribute his knowledge and experience there until he was 90 years old. During his career he served as chair of the Committee on Construction of Nuclear Facility Components of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, and chair of the Committee on Inspection of Concrete of the American Concrete Institute.



He also served as a member and past president of the Ligonier Valley Recreation Board. He was a member of St. Michael's of the Valley Episcopal Church, where he served several terms on the church Vestry. Joe was also an avid skier, both locally where he was a member of the Laurel Mountain Ski Patrol, and during trips to New England, Europe, South America and the Rockies; he continued skiing into his 90s. He was known for his infectious laugh and smile and no one could be in his presence without feeling his love and joy surround them.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be limited to immediate family members.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe's memory can be made to Ligonier Valley Endowment, 120 East Main Street, Ligonier, PA 15658, or Valley Youth Network, P.O. Box 303, 20 Springer Road, Ligonier, PA 15658.



Arrangements are being handled by the Snyder Funeral Home, Inc., Ligonier.

