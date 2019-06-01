Joseph 'Jerry' Germaine Paris, 58, of Morgantown, passed away peacefully in his home May 30, 2019, surrounded by his family. Jerry was born on June 17, 1960, in Quebec, Canada, a loving son of the late Elizabeth Sickles Paris.

Jerry graduated with his bachelors degree in sociology from Fairmont State University and worked at Garfield's for more than twenty years and was well-known and respected by everyone he encountered during his years working there. Jerry loved his animals, Zeke, Rosie, Barry and Lady, and enjoyed golfing in his free time.

He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Cynthia 'Cindy' Paris; two daughters, April Paris and spouse Tina, and Ashleigh Paris and Jerry; grandchild Ava Wienke; two step-grandchildren, Caleb and Paul Jackson; two sisters, Lois Paris of Washington and Virginia Lee Legler and Bill of Monongahela; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews; and he was also looked upon as a brother by Halden Sickles and Debbie.

In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his sister, Janet Misczcuk and husband Stanley.

Family and friends will be received from 11am until the time of funeral services at 1 p.m., Monday, June 3, in Fred L. Jenkins Funeral Home with Pastor Dan Meadows officiating.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude to Amedisys Hospice and West Virginia University Cancer Center for all of their compassion and care.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Jerry to the Goshen Baptist Church, 1070 Goshen Road, Morgantown, WV 26508.