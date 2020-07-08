1/1
Joseph Gunther Jr.
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph Gunther Jr., 84, of McDonald, went home to his God, Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

He was born February 11, 1936, in Avella, a son of Joseph W. and Josephine Bonaventra Gunther.

Joseph was a member of St. Isidore the Farmer Parish, formerly St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church, McDonald. He was a veteran, a member of 1001st Airborne Division. Joseph worked as a millwright for Koppers Company. He enjoyed any outdoor activity, most especially hunting, fishing, RV camping and gardening.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy J. Reed Gunther.

Surviving are his children, Barb (David) Harvey of McMurray and Robert J. (Pat) Gunther of Cecil Township; and his grandchildren, Lindsay, Kailey and Rebecca Harvey and Elizabeth Horn. Joseph is also survived by his siblings, Rose (Oscar) Capps of Florida, John Gunther of Cecil Township, Margaret Gunther of Florida and Anthony Frazier of Canonsburg.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 9, in Thomas-Little Funeral Services, 314 West Lincoln Avenue, McDonald. Mass will be held 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, in St. Alphonsus Worship Site and interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, McMurray.

To better ensure the safety of the family, the funeral home asks that you comply with the Centers for Disease Control guidelines and please wear a mask while in the building, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Thomas-Little Funeral Svc Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Thomas-Little Funeral Svc Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Worship Site
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas-Little Funeral Svc Inc
314 West Lincoln Ave
McDonald, PA 15057
7246932800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved