Joseph Gunther Jr., 84, of McDonald, went home to his God, Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

He was born February 11, 1936, in Avella, a son of Joseph W. and Josephine Bonaventra Gunther.

Joseph was a member of St. Isidore the Farmer Parish, formerly St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church, McDonald. He was a veteran, a member of 1001st Airborne Division. Joseph worked as a millwright for Koppers Company. He enjoyed any outdoor activity, most especially hunting, fishing, RV camping and gardening.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy J. Reed Gunther.

Surviving are his children, Barb (David) Harvey of McMurray and Robert J. (Pat) Gunther of Cecil Township; and his grandchildren, Lindsay, Kailey and Rebecca Harvey and Elizabeth Horn. Joseph is also survived by his siblings, Rose (Oscar) Capps of Florida, John Gunther of Cecil Township, Margaret Gunther of Florida and Anthony Frazier of Canonsburg.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 9, in Thomas-Little Funeral Services, 314 West Lincoln Avenue, McDonald. Mass will be held 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, in St. Alphonsus Worship Site and interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, McMurray.

To better ensure the safety of the family, the funeral home asks that you comply with the Centers for Disease Control guidelines and please wear a mask while in the building, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently.