Educator and Member of United Brotherhood of Carpenters

Joseph H. "Joe" Batterby Sr., 88, of Peters Township, departed from this world peacefully, at home surrounded by his family, Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Joe was born in Fredericktown, a son of the late William P. and Susie Kubic Batterby. He was a graduate of East Bethlehem High School and began working as a coal miner at the Clyde Mine prior to proudly serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, earning the rank of sergeant.

Upon returning from serving his country, he married the love of his life, Dolores, with whom he remained with for the next 65 years. He was a loving father and family man.

Surviving are a son, Joseph Batterby (Norma) of North Strabane; and a daughter, Janice Batterby (William) of Bentworth; sister Mildred "Mitzie" Fiumenero of New Jersey; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are his brothers, Walter, who died in infancy, William who died in 1985; and two sisters, Alice Impiccini and Susan Morgan.

He built homes full time for Bern Englert Builders and earned a Master's degree in Industrial Arts from California University of Pennsylvania. His legacy not only continues through his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, but through the lives of those he touched as an educator. Joseph enjoyed teaching. He taught at Keystone Oaks High School for 36 years and sent his students into adulthood with skills they could use throughout their lives with the Building Maintenance construction curriculum he developed.

He was a long-time member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, and trained union carpenter apprentices for 30 years. One of his greatest joys was teaching high school students and carpenter apprentices. Hearing from them in later years gave him a good feeling to know he made a difference.

He was a member of the Peters Township Veterans of Foreign Wars, an avid Steelers fan, a man of many interests, and an expert carpenter performing home remodeling and building everything from houses to cabinets to furniture to holiday decorations and dollhouses with studded walls and hardwood floors. Joe will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.

Regrettably, due to current state mandates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation. Service and interment will be private at Forest Lawn Gardens.

In his memory, contributions may be made to the to the .

Reach out to the family through their loved one's "Book of Memories" at www.beinhauer.com.