1/1
Joseph Henry Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph Henry Miller, 80, of Washington, died on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born on May 15, 1940, in Washington, a son of the late James and Elizabeth Miller.

After attending Washington High School, he moved to the state of California, where he earned his diploma.

Mr. Miller was a veteran of the United States Army.

He worked as a recovery driver locally for many years, and also as a bus driver.

Joseph was an avid bowler, and had been inducted to the Washington County Bowling Association Hall of Fame. He was the designated driver for the Joyce Ellis Dancers for over twenty years

He enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers.

His wife, Adrian Turner Miller died in 1972.

Surviving are three sons, Joseph Miller, of Washington, Eric (Trisha) Miller, of Canonsburg, and Michael Miller, of Canonsburg; two brothers, Billy Miller, of Washington, and David (Sonya) Miller, of Daisytown; two sisters, Katherine Bryant, of Ohio, and Barbara Bush, of Houston; seven grandchildren, Jordan, Jarrod, Michelle, Aaron, Cameron, Jasmyne, and Xzavierre; a great granddaughter, Kimora; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a daughter, Sherri Miller; and 10 siblings, George, Tommy, Janie, Eileen, Edna, Ethel, Mary, Jimmy, Gordon, and Carol.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services and burial will be private.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020, in Friendship Baptist Church, Washington

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Ave., Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information, and online guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved