Joseph Henry Miller, 80, of Washington, died on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born on May 15, 1940, in Washington, a son of the late James and Elizabeth Miller.

After attending Washington High School, he moved to the state of California, where he earned his diploma.

Mr. Miller was a veteran of the United States Army.

He worked as a recovery driver locally for many years, and also as a bus driver.

Joseph was an avid bowler, and had been inducted to the Washington County Bowling Association Hall of Fame. He was the designated driver for the Joyce Ellis Dancers for over twenty years

He enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers.

His wife, Adrian Turner Miller died in 1972.

Surviving are three sons, Joseph Miller, of Washington, Eric (Trisha) Miller, of Canonsburg, and Michael Miller, of Canonsburg; two brothers, Billy Miller, of Washington, and David (Sonya) Miller, of Daisytown; two sisters, Katherine Bryant, of Ohio, and Barbara Bush, of Houston; seven grandchildren, Jordan, Jarrod, Michelle, Aaron, Cameron, Jasmyne, and Xzavierre; a great granddaughter, Kimora; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a daughter, Sherri Miller; and 10 siblings, George, Tommy, Janie, Eileen, Edna, Ethel, Mary, Jimmy, Gordon, and Carol.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services and burial will be private.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020, in Friendship Baptist Church, Washington

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Ave., Washington, PA 15301.

