Joseph Henry Miller
Joseph Henry Miller, 80, of Washington, died on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born on May 15, 1940, in Washington, a son of the late James and Elizabeth Miller.

After attending Washington High School, he moved to the state of California, where he earned his diploma.

Mr. Miller was a veteran of the United States Army.

He worked as a recovery driver locally for many years, and also as a bus driver.

Joseph was an avid bowler, and had been inducted to the Washington County Bowling Association Hall of Fame. He was the designated driver for the Joyce Ellis Dancers for over twenty years

He enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers.

His wife, Adrian Turner Miller died in 1972.

Surviving are three sons, Joseph Miller, of Washington, Eric (Trisha) Miller, of Canonsburg, and Michael Miller, of Canonsburg; two brothers, Billy Miller, of Washington, and David (Sonya) Miller, of Daisytown; two sisters, Katherine Bryant, of Ohio, and Barbara Bush, of Houston; seven grandchildren, Jordan, Jarrod, Michelle, Aaron, Cameron, Jasmyne, and Xzavierre; a great granddaughter, Kimora; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a daughter, Sherri Miller; and 10 siblings, George, Tommy, Janie, Eileen, Edna, Ethel, Mary, Jimmy, Gordon, and Carol.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services and burial will be private.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020, in Friendship Baptist Church, Washington

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Ave., Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information, and online guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
Memories & Condolences

November 12, 2020
Deepest Sympathy goes out to the Miller Family for your Loss.Will keep you in our Prayers.Monika,John Jr,and John3 Williams
Monika WILLIAMS
Family
November 12, 2020
You will be missed Uncle Joey....
We Love You
William/Darlene Young
Family
November 12, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
William Young
November 12, 2020
I never once saw this man without a smile on his face. Mike I am so sorry for your loss. The world is a better place because Joe was in it.
Skip Alrutz
