Joseph J. Mervin (1920 - 2020)
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Joseph J. "Son" Mervin, 99, of Finleyville, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Jefferson Hospital in Jefferson Hills Borough.

He was born October 12, 1920, in Hackett, a son of Joseph and Anna Fefolt Mervin.

Mr. Mervin was retired as a miner at the former Montour 4 mine of CONSOL Coal Co.

He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Finleyville.

Surviving are his wife, Emma Batelli Mervin; a brother, James Mervin of McMurray; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a brother, John Mervin, and four sisters, Jean Slikfo, Mary Sopko, Ann Baird and Margaret Kenton.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public viewing.

Friends will be received from noon until 2 p.m., the time of a blessing service, Friday, February 14, at Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, in Finleyville. Private interment will be in Finleyville Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to a .
Published in Observer-Reporter on Feb. 10, 2020
