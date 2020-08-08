Joseph J. Nicolella, 91 of Washington, died Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Washington Hospital.

He was born December 29, 1928, in Washington, a son of the late Antonio Nicolella and Nicolina Macchiaroli Nicolella.

Joseph was a 1947 graduate of Washington High School and graduate from West Penn Drafting Institute.

He was a veteran of the U. S. Navy and retired as a general contractor and a real estate investor.

Mr. Nicolella was a member of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, the Italian Sons and Daughters of America, Knights of Columbus Association, the United Brotherhood of Union Carpenter's Local #943, president of the Washington-Greene Chapter of Pennsylvania Hall of Fame, the president of the Alpine Club, former president of the Washington County Italian Heritage Festival.

Joseph enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his grandchildren, with whom he adored.

On August 27, 1960, he married Patricia Sawchuck, who died June 23, 2012.

Surviving are three children, Michael J. (Missy) Nicolella of Washington, Joni (Dan Stanton) Nicolella Spear of Smithfield, Va., Joseph J. (Lisa) Nicolella Jr. of Milan Ohio; seven grandchildren, Margaret and Thomas Nicolella, Jack, Katie and Joseph Spear, Anthony and Alyssa Nicolella; several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, Angelo Nicolella and Robert Nicolella.

Due to state-mandated Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Ave, Washington.

