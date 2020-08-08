1/1
Joseph J. Nicolella
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph J. Nicolella, 91 of Washington, died Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Washington Hospital.

He was born December 29, 1928, in Washington, a son of the late Antonio Nicolella and Nicolina Macchiaroli Nicolella.

Joseph was a 1947 graduate of Washington High School and graduate from West Penn Drafting Institute.

He was a veteran of the U. S. Navy and retired as a general contractor and a real estate investor.

Mr. Nicolella was a member of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, the Italian Sons and Daughters of America, Knights of Columbus Association, the United Brotherhood of Union Carpenter's Local #943, president of the Washington-Greene Chapter of Pennsylvania Hall of Fame, the president of the Alpine Club, former president of the Washington County Italian Heritage Festival.

Joseph enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his grandchildren, with whom he adored.

On August 27, 1960, he married Patricia Sawchuck, who died June 23, 2012.

Surviving are three children, Michael J. (Missy) Nicolella of Washington, Joni (Dan Stanton) Nicolella Spear of Smithfield, Va., Joseph J. (Lisa) Nicolella Jr. of Milan Ohio; seven grandchildren, Margaret and Thomas Nicolella, Jack, Katie and Joseph Spear, Anthony and Alyssa Nicolella; several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, Angelo Nicolella and Robert Nicolella.

Due to state-mandated Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Ave, Washington.

Additional information and guest book are available on line at www.NealFuneralHome.com







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved