Joseph J. Wargo Sr., 99, of Richeyville, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, in his home.

He was born October 26, 1920, in Clover Hill, a son of the late John and Julianna Medve Wargo.

On January 5, 1943, just before he entered the Army, he married Mary Hammercheck Wargo. He adored his wife and at the time of her death, August 24, 2017, they had been married 74 years.

From 1943 to 1945, Mr. Wargo proudly served his country by serving in the U.S. Army. He was active in campaigns in New Guinea, Sou Philippines Liberation and Luzon. For his services, he was awarded citations with the Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon with 3 Bronze stars; Philippine Liberation Ribbon with 1 Bronze Star; Good Conduct Medal and Meritorious Unit Award.

Mr. Wargo was an underground coal miner, working in several area coal mines. He retired after 46 years of coal mining. He was a member of the United Mine Workers of America.

Joseph was a longtime member of the Christian Assembly of God Church, Bentleyville. He was a devout Christian, serving as both a deacon and Sunday school teacher and dedicated much of his time over the years to several area churches.

His hobbies included hunting, gardening and junking.

Surviving are five daughters, Mary Jo Powis (Richard) of N. Canton, Ohio, Faith Jones-Ewing (Joseph) of San Diego, Calif., Priscilla Richardson (David) of Brea, Calif., Ruth Ellen Armstrong (Rick) of Salem, Ohio, and Dana Lynn Gilleland (James) of Richeyville; son-in-law Murray Johnson of Washington; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents and wife, is a son, Joseph James Wargo Jr.; and a daughter, Sandra Elaine Johnson.

A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, September 15, in the Christian Assembly of God Church, 100 Meadow Drive, Bentleyville, where a Celebration of Life Service will immediately follow in the church, with the Rev. Paul Peternel officiating. Burial will follow in Phillipsburg Cemetery, California. Military rites will be accorded by the Hancock-McCune-Horne American Legion Post #705 and the U.S. Army.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Christian Assembly of God Church, 100 Meadow Drive, Bentleyville, PA 15314.

