Joseph John Kabo Jr.
1947 - 2020
Joseph John Kabo Jr., 73, of McDonald, died Friday, November 20, 2020, in Canonsburg Hospital.

He was born September 14, 1947, in Joffre, a son of the late Joseph John Kabo Sr. and Margaret Homonick Kabo.

Mr. Kabo was a member of St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church in Bulger and prior to retirement he was employed as an aide at Woodville State Hospital. He enjoyed bowling, watching movies and playing bingo.

Surviving are his sisters, Frances Stanish and Patty Mattie; nieces and nephews Tawni Beck, Michelle Lee Mattie, Jay Mattie, Ann Garry, Dora Tokarski, Robin Gedman and Joseph Stanish; and one cousin.

At the request of the deceased, all arrangements are private and are entrusted to Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald (724-926-2800). Interment will be held in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, Burgettstown.

Sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 25, 2020.
