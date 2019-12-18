Joseph John Markovich III, 77, of Daisytown, died Saturday, December 14, 2019.

He was born Monday, December 7, 1942, in Brownsville, a son of the late Joseph John Markovich II and Cecilia Dolores Ofcharcik Markovich.

Joe was a retired coal miner. He was a member of the Daisytown Athletic Club.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Janet Carol Markovich Rudy and Joanie Markovich, who died in infancy.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 56 years, Cecelia Nagg Markovich; two children, Joseph David Markovich and wife Rosemary of Brownsville and Pamela Ann Luko and husband John of Coal Center; four grandchildren, Joey, Joshua, Jennie and Kristina; brother-in-law Andrew Harry Rudy of Eighty Four; and his dog, Cupid.

Funeral services are private and entrusted to Mariscotti Funeral Home Inc., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California.