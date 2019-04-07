Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph K. Caldwell.

Joseph K. Caldwell, 68, of Greensboro, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a lengthy illness.

He was born on June 5, 1951, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Charles and Julia Namet Caldwell.

A 1969 graduate of Mapletown High School, he excelled in football, and was proud to be a member of the 1968 undefeated football team. He then attended Youngstown State College in Ohio, where he played football for four years, before transferring to and graduating from California State College.

He was a coal miner at Shannopin Mine in Bobtown until it closed, and then sold mining equipment, and finally was employed as a trainer at West Virginia University's Mining Academy. In his spare time, Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing, and of course, football.

Surviving are his two children and their spouses, Joey and Dan Rose, and Chad and Nikki Caldwell, all of Waynesburg; six grandchildren, Alexis Rose and her fiance Zach Alleman, Gabrielle Piper and husband Shane, Lauren Rose, Elan and Jovie and Hannah Caldwell; great-granddaughter, Renly Jo Piper; two brothers, Charles Caldwell of Bobtown, and Daniel Caldwell and his wife Marilyn of Mapletown; and two sisters, Cathy Anderson of Bobtown, and Pam DelVerne of Brownsville.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 8, in the Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion. A Blessing Service will begin at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Fr. Al McGinnis officiating.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Greene County Humane Society, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

