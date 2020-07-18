Joseph Korn Jr., 72, of Bedford, formerly of Washington, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, in UPMC Montefiore Hospital.

He was born December 29, 1947, in Washington, a son of the late Diana Golubowsky Korn and Joseph Korn Sr.

Mr. Korn was a graduate of Trinity High School and obtained a B.A. in History in 1969 from Juniata College.

He was a four-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, gathering intelligence during the Vietnam War.

He spent most of his professional career as a purchasing agent and contract buyer for the Fuller Company in Bethlehem, RBI in Allentown and SI Systems in Easton. He retired from heavy-mining equipment manufacturer Bucyrus (now Caterpillar USA) in 2016.

Joe was an avid history buff, spoke Russian and German, and loved to read, especially The Wall Street Journal. He was a lifelong learner, studying engineering throughout his life. His other hobby was the restoration of a 1947 Jeep.

He was of the Russian Orthodox faith and was a volunteer for many church-sponsored outreach programs. He was a member of the American Legion.

He was a kind and caring friend and always helped his family. He was grateful for all the people who helped him along in his lifetime. He will be remembered for his unique sense of humor.

Surviving are a sister, Catherine Burnet of Whitehall; and a nephew, Richard Burnet of Bethlehem.

All services will be private.