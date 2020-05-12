Joseph Lee Stuckwish Wilkinson, 28, of McDonald, died Sunday, May 10, 2020.He was born January 9, 1992, in Weirton, W.Va., a son of James Wilkinson and the late Tina Lee Wilson.Joseph's passion was music. He loved playing his guitar.Surviving are his grandmother, Esther Wilson of McDonald; two brothers, Tom Stuckwish of Washington and Keith Wilkinson of Burgettstown; an aunt, Lisa Wilson of McDonald; a great-aunt, Marlene Salaske; a uncle, Richard Giles of McDonald; and two special cousins, Kristen Giles-John of Maryland and Michael Giles John of McDonald.All services are private and entrusted to Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057.Memorial contributions are suggested to Nation Funeral Home.











