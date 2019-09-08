Joseph M. Ciletti of Chandler, Ariz., formerly of Washington, died Saturday, August 24, 2019, in Chandler Regional Hospital, from a recent heart ailment.

He was born May 31, 1964, a son to Joseph O. Ciletti and Eloise Kendgia Ciletti of Chandler, Ariz.

He was predeceased by his father and a brother, Vincent P. Ciletti.

He is survived by his mother, two siblings, a niece and three nephews.

He was a 1982 graduate of Trinity High School and a graduate of Washington Hospital School of Radiology. He also had advanced training in radiation therapy and was presently employed as a radiation therapist at Arizona Dermatology in Scottsdale, Ariz.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and Air Force. He was honorably discharged and, in addition, held distinguished honors.

Funeral arrangements were handled by Legacy Funeral Home, Chandler.

He will be greatly missed by family, friends, co-workers and patients for his jovial spirit and kind heart. With his giving spirit, Joe was also an organ donor.