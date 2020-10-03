Joseph M. Nuzum, 82, of Washington, died Thursday, October 1, 2020, in Southmont of Presbyterian Senior Care.

He was born December 26, 1937, in Washington, a son of the late Merle Nuzum and Clara Goslin Nuzum Reed.

Mr. Nuzum worked for 15 years as a crane operator at NABCO, before working as a maintenance man at Washington and Jefferson College, where he later retired.

He attended the Church of God many years ago, where he enjoyed playing his guitar, in southern gospel style, for church events.

Joseph enjoyed crafting swords and knives, as well as hunting and shooting.

He was predeceased by his wife, Naomi Nuzum.

Surviving are two sons, Kenneth W. (Deanna) Nuzum and Joseph M. (Sandra) Nuzum, both of Washington; a daughter, Darla Nuzum, of Mocksville, N.C.; a sister, Susie (Harold) Bowman of Canonsburg; five grandchildren, Joshua (Kelly) Mayhle, Jacob (Tina) Mayhle, Darlene Mayhle, Lucas Nuzum and Joel Nuzum; and several great-grandchildren.

Deceased is a brother, David Nuzum; and a sister, Charlene Paluda.

A memorial gathering will be held from 1 until 3 p.m., the time of a memorial service, Sunday, October 4, in the William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

