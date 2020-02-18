Joseph M. "Jo-Jo" Romano, 90, of Washington, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, in his home, following a lengthy illness. He was born November 4, 1929, in Washington, a son of the late Tony and Eva Bilotta Romano.

Mr. Romano was a 1949 graduate of Trinity High School. While at Trinity, he wore the number 43 and was the star quarterback on the football team, and was a member of the 1948-1949 WPIAL Championship Team. Mr. Romano also played baseball while at Trinity.

Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War, from 1951 until 1953, before being honorably discharged. Mr. Romano then became employed as a steelworker at Washington Steel, from where her retired after 38 years of employment.

He was a very active member of Holy Trinity Polish National Catholic Church in Washington, where he was a member of the church dartball team. He loved to work the fish fries and loved to help make pierogis. Mr. Romano was a real people person, and he enjoyed seeing people at the fish fries and talking with people.

In 1990, he was inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame, Washington-Greene Chapter for his achievements as a football player at Trinity High School. He coached midget football for Wolfdale School for many years.

Mr. Romano was a longtime member of the Alpine Club in Washington. He loved to fish and was an avid fisherman. Most of all, Mr. Romano was a true family man who loved his family and spending time with them. His family meant everything to him and he will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.

On August 20, 1951, he married his childhood sweetheart, Sally M. Dubelle of Washington, who survives. The couple had been married for 68 years.

Also surviving are a son, John (Desi Porter) Romano of Washington; a daughter, Nancy Romano (Kenny) Jozwick of Washington; a sister, RoseAnne Angott; and four grandchildren, Julie, Joleen, Joseph and Janine Romano. A niece and several nephews also survive.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are a brother, Russell Romano; a sister, Mary Kay Haas; and two grandsons, Erik Joseph Jozwick and Jeffrey John Romano.

Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, in Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director. Funeral services and burial will be private.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to Holy Trinity National Catholic Church, 605 Hewitt Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

