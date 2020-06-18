Joseph Marion Krusienski
Joseph Marion Krusienski, 72, formerly of Canonsburg, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Tranquility Hospice in Kennesaw, Ga., from an extended illness.

Joe was born December 22, 1947, to Marion "Babe" and Helen Krusienski of East End Canonsburg.

Joe was well known in the glass industry having spent nearly 50 years in the business. Joe started his career working for PPG Industries in Pittsburgh, in its glass division. After a few years, he was transferred to PPG's Atlanta, Ga., glass division. Joe continued to work in commercial, industrial and architectural glass consulting, marketing and sales in the Atlanta region and worked for Aldora Glass and Aluminum up until his death.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Suzanne Parkes Krusienski; daughter Megan (Chuck) Spiers; and three grandchildren, Shelby, Austin and Evan. He is also survived by his brother, Ronald (Diane) Krusienski.

Although living in Atlanta for most of his adult life, Joe kept in close contact with his Canonsburg friends over the years.

Joe loved life, especially watching his daughter raise his three wonderful grandchildren. Joe was a friend to all.

As per Joe's wishes, his body was donated to the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 18, 2020.
