Joseph "Joe" McKenna Shaffer Sr., 81, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Baylor, Scott & White Hospital, College Station, Texas.

He was born May 4, 1938, in Pittsburgh, to Harry Charles and Josephine Irene Wambodlt Shaffer.

Joe grew up on the last working farm in Pittsburgh and graduated from South Hills High School. He was employed at Gulf Oil Corp., where he met many lifelong friends, as well as his future wife, Barbara Ann Vernau. While employed, Joe served in the U.S. Army.

Joe and Barbara married October 29, 1960. They raised three children, Joanne, Bonnie and Joseph Jr.

Joe attended night school and graduated from Duquesne University with a bachelor's degree in accounting.

After 31 years of service to Gulf Oil, Joe retired at age 49. He spent a number of years of his retirement offering his services pro bono to the community, as executive director to Washington County Habitat for Humanity. As a patriotic American, he was honored to serve as the Pennsylvania state president of Sons of the American Revolution and was a member of Sons of Union Veterans. Joe enjoyed reading, collecting woodworking tools and fine woodworking craftsmanship, and he was a certified Master Gardner.

He is survived by his children, Joanne McKenna Shaffer Bennett (Raymond), Bonnie Lynn Alanis (Victor) and Joseph McKenna Shaffer Jr.; grandchildren Jenna Leigh Hodde, Nicholas McKenna Patin, Jack McKenna Alanis and Megan Elizabeth Alanis; and great-grandchildren Aerynn McKenna Huntsman and Rhyan Reese Hodde.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are his wife, Barbara, and siblings Charles "Petie" and Sally.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown, PA 15021, 724-947-2049, www.youngfhinc.com, where a blessing service for Joe will be held at 10 a.m Friday, May 31. Interment will follow in Mt. Prospect Cemetery, Hickory.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to Burgettstown Community Library, 2 Kerr Street, Burgettstown, PA 15021.