Joseph Michael Sheraskey, 82, of Burgettstown, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia "Ginny" Morra; daughter Laurie Ferguson; son Daniel (Becky) Sheraskey; four grandchildren, Chelcie, Caitlin, Danielle and Dalton; and sister Ann Restanio.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no visitation. A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Burgettstown.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown, PA 15021, 724-947-2049.

