Joseph Nicola Fell, 64, of Ambler, died Sunday, August 25, 2019, at his home.

Joe, who lived with an intellectual disability and cerebral palsy, was the son of Joseph and Connie Antonelli Fell of Bobtown. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Joe resided with his parents in Bobtown until his placement at Hamburg Center when he was five years old. The Hamburg Center provided Joe and his family the guidance and tools needed to maximize his abilities and to live his life to the greatest extent possible.

Known for his sweet and loving personality, Joe enjoyed outings to parks, watching TV, listening to music, looking at catalogs, car rides with his Mom and Dad and stopping for French fries and ice cream. When Hamburg Center closed in 2018, Joe had the good fortune of entering care through KenCrest Services in Ambler.

Surviving is his mother, Connie Fell of Morgantown W.Va.; his sister, Ellen Hale and brother-in-law, Ralph Hale, both of Morgantown, W.Va.; one niece, Shay Hale and her fianc Stephen McGaughey of Pittsburgh; his sister, Lori Fell and nephew Benjamin Fell of Pittsburgh; his paternal uncle and aunt, Robert and Diane Fell of Westlake, Ohio; and his maternal aunt, Shirley Antonelli of Carmichaels; as well as many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph E. Fell, Jr.; sister-in-law, Nicky Nikhazy; maternal grandparents, Nicola and Ellen Antonelli; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Rose Fell; as well as several uncles and aunts.

The family will receive friends in the Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion, from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m., hour of service, on Friday. Interment follows in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.

The family would like to thank all of the staff of Hamburg Center for their assiduous care of Joe through the years. Thanks are also extended to his KenCrest Care Team and Jefferson Health Hospice who made the last few months of his life the best that they could be.

Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be offered to KenCrest, 144 Belmont Ave., Ambler, PA 19002, for resident services.

www.herod-rishel.com