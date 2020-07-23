Joseph P. "Joe" Jarosz, 91, of Washington, fell asleep in death Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at his home.

Born December 14, 1928, he was a son of Paul and Katarzyna Jarosz and was a devout member of the Holy Trinity Polish National Catholic Church.

After four years of courting, on August 18, 1951, by the Rev. Benjamin Mazewski, Joe married his childhood sweetheart, the love of his life and soul mate, Jacqueline M. Sim, with whom together he shared 62 wonderful years of happiness.

As a member of the United States Army 71st Signal Battalion in Tokyo, Japan, Joe served in the home of and as the personal switchboard operator to General Matthew Ridgway, the Supreme Allied Commander of all the Far East Forces during the Korean War, then later for General Mark Clark.

Returning home Joe worked for the McGraw Edison-Cooper Industries for over 40 years as a mechanical assembler in the Control Apparatus Department where he made switches for massive transformers. In off seasons, he also secured employment in construction and roofing industries and was a master of all trades.

In his spare time, Joe became an accomplished artisan renowned for his woodworking and metal craftsmanship of colonial tin ware. His award-winning collection of handcrafted design work went on traveling exhibit, including a stop at the David Lawrence Convention Center.

Joe also enjoyed music and loved dancing with his wife Jackie and playing the organ.

He was an avid mall walker.

Joe selflessly served as the protector and provider of numerous families, and his integrity and dedication to his God was a sterling example of Christian respect and love as the keystone of the family.

Joe leaves behind loving daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and John Brower; and his brother, John "Doc" Jarosz. In addition, he will be sadly missed by Spencer, Alyson, Ed and Valerie; and several nieces and nephews, fellow parishioners and neighbors.

Preceding him in death are his beloved wife, Jackie; his sisters, Elizabeth McWee and Jennie Senkinc and Ginger.

Friends and family will gather for a future celebration of life and condolences may be offered at www.nealfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Ave, Washington.