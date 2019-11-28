Joseph P. Wiliuszis, 78, of New Eagle, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at home. Born June 15, 1941, in Courtney, he was a son of Joseph B. and Florence V. Buszinski Wiliuszis.

Joe was a graduate of Monongahela High School and served in the U.S. Army Reserves. Known as "Joe the Baker," he owned G & J Bakery in West Newton until retirement in 2018 and will always be known for his Angelo rolls.

A member of St. Damien of Molokai Parish in Monongahela, the Hoot Owls Club in New Eagle and the Retail Bakers Association, Joe was an avid golfer and always enjoyed golfing with his wife and friends around the valley and wherever he went.

Surviving are his wife, Gertrude "Gert" Jurofcik Wiliuszis, whom he married May 15, 1965; a son, Joseph Wiliuszis of New Eagle; three daughters, Karen Marraccini (Andrew Buddy Miles Revettta) of Monongahela, Victoria (John) Williams of Eldersburg, Md., and Donna Wiliuszis (Bob Campbell) of Belle Vernon; Mr. Chipz, the family pet; six grandchildren, Tyler (Tabitha) Marraccini, Brianna, Natalie and Alexandria Church, and Brooke and Taylor Fowlkes; and his great-grandson, Landon Joseph Marraccini.

Preceding him in death was a sister, Ruth Marlett.

Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Friday, November 29, in St. Damien of Molokai Parish, 722 West Main Street, Monongahela, with Fr. Pat Barkey as celebrant. Interment will be held at a later date.

The Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences can be made at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.