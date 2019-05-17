Joseph Paul Mirisciotti, 74, of Fort Worth, Texas, formerly of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Thursday, May 9, 2019, after suffering from clear cell kidney cancer that he incurred from being exposed to Agent Orange while serving in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Mr. Mirisciotti was born April 28, 1945, in Muskogee, Okla., along with his twin sister, Frankie Sue Newell. He was a son of the late Frank and Jessie Inez Mirisciotti, who survives.

In 1964, Joseph graduated from Chartiers-Houston High School. Shortly thereafter, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he was a member of the 3rd Infantry Regiment reporting for duty in Vietnam.

After serving in the U.S. Army, he enrolled in East Texas State University in Commerce, Texas. He studied elementary education, psychology and special education and received his bachelor of science and master's of education degrees from ETSU, now known as Texas A&M University. During that time, he was a teacher, assistant principal and director of special education.

Mr. Mirisciotti was awarded a work study scholarship to Oxford University in England, where he specialized in mental health disabilities and autism while earning his doctorate.

He dedicated his life to the special needs community, serving as the CEO and executive director of the Johnson Ellis Navarro Counties MHMR for nearly 20 years. During that time, he developed and implemented policies and procedures for community residential programs involving foster care, adult group homes, in-home services and independent living. In retirement, he continued as a risk management specialist and residential manager coordinator in Burleson, Texas, to assure compliance regarding health and safety requirements in adult group homes.

Although he lived in Texas most of his adult life, he continued to cheer for the Pittsburgh sports teams as long as they were not opposing the Dallas Cowboys or his beloved Texas A&M. He was a Harley Davidson enthusiast who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota several times. Mr. Mirisciotti was president of the Alpha Phi Omega fraternity and exemplified its qualities: Be a leader, be a friend, and be of service.

Surviving in addition to his mother, Inez Mirisciotti, are his loving wife, Janie of Fort Worth; four children, daughters Lisa (Matt) Spieler of Frisco, Texas, and Lacy (Josh) Coburn of Dallas, Texas, and sons Frank Mirisciotti of Fort Worth and Landon Mirisciotti of Los Angeles, Calif.; two grandsons, Garrick and Kayden Spieler; three stepchildren, Jeffery (Kara) Shive of Calvert, Texas, Desarie (Danny) Waggoner of Austin, Texas, and Robert Hayes of Calvert; 10 stepgrandchildren, Caleb Coburn, Cadence, Cotulla, Contessa, Cavenlea and Charis Shive, Daniel Waggoner, Avianna, Roxanne and Rhinna Hayes; twin sister Frankie Sue (Cliff) Newell of Canonsburg; sister Bernadette (John) Milhoan of Eighty Four; and several nieces and nephews.

Burial services will take place at the National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas, with full military rites accorded. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Church in Canonsburg at a date to be announced later.