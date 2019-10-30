February 20, 1947 - October 27, 2019

Joseph Paul Sakerka Jr., 72, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, in Manatee Memorial Hospital, Bradenton, Fla., due to pulmonary disease illness.

Joseph was born February 20, 1947, in Washington, to Edna Lank and Joseph P. Sakerka Sr.

He had a long, successful career as a meat cutter, from his teenage years in Washington then continuing after relocating to the Sarasota/Bradenton area in 1986, eventually retiring from Winn-Dixie.

Joseph was one of the most loyal, humorous and dedicated people you could ever meet and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife, Janet, of 55 years; son Mark; sister Bonnie M. (James) Woods of Avella; brother John E. (Joan) Sakerka of Washington; three nieces, Kristina Rodgers and Samantha and Lauren Sakerka; great-nephew Cameron Levers; and great-niece Makayla Rogers. Also surviving are three half sisters, Kathy Pascoe, Myrna (Zack) Loper and Virginia (Adam) Johnston; stepbrothers Patrick, Mike and William Quinn; and stepsister Peggy Palfi.

Tidewell Hospice provided exceptional care, in case any contributions wish to be made in his memory.

A memorial service and viewing were held October 27 in Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Bradenton.

Friends may send condolences to the family at www.toalebrothers.com.