Joseph Puskarich, of Washington, died peacefully in his sleep Friday, July 17, 2020.

He was born December 10, 1924, to the late Joseph and Agnes Puskarich.

He graduated from Trinity High School in 1942, where he was a member of the baseball team and was later inducted into the Trinity Sports Hall of Fame. He served in World War II as a helmsman aboard the US Kearny, where he participated in several battles in the Mediterranean.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, June Puskarich; a daughter, Bonnie; two brothers, Frank and John; and a sister, Mary.

He is survived by two daughters, Barbara Gwynne of Charleston S.C., Patti (David) Bowman of Wheeling, W.Va., four grandchildren and three great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no visitation per his wishes.