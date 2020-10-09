Joseph R. Franjione passed suddenly Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at home.

He was born in Pittsburgh February 27, 1948.

Joe was raised in the rolling hills of Western Pennsylvania, initially living in Butler County, moving to Morgan in 10th grade, graduating from South Fayette (Class of 1966) and obtaining a teaching degree from Slippery Rock University in 1970.

He leaves behind, to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Munaii Franjione; a son, Joseph S. (Molly) Franjione; a daughter, Coleen (Kevin) Rush. He will always be the guiding force for his seven grandchildren, who he loved and couldn't be prouder of, Joseph A. Sam and Isabella Franjione; Taylor, Kylie, Kevin and Linda Rush. He also leaves behind two brothers, John (Diane) and Albert (Mary); brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Lori Pope and JR and Diane Wiechelt; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Mary Church of Corpus Christi Parish. Everyone please meet at church. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com