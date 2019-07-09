Joseph Ralph Furgiuele Sr., 87, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Washington, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, in his home, surrounded by family.

Born August 30, 1931, he was a son of the late Josephine and Carmen Furgiuele.

Joseph was the beloved husband of Nancy Rizzo Furgiuele for 63 years; the loving father of Jean (Arthur) Furgiuele Ernst, Joesph R. Furgiuele Jr., Janet Furgiuele, Judith Furgiuele and Jennifer (Darin) Zywan; and cherished papap of Cameron, Broderick, Dylan and Aiden Zywan. Joseph was also blessed with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Guy Mario and Angelo Ralph.

Joseph was extremely proud of his family and will be dearly missed by all, including his dogs, especially Ralph.

Joseph proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War aboard the USS Ingersoll and USS Cogswell. He was passionate about politics and watching Fox News. Joseph was bilingual, and Italian was his first language. He loved "The Godfather" movies and knew all the lines by heart. Joseph was a faithful Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He was a very gregarious person and loved swimming and socializing at LA Fitness.

Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A Mass of Catholic Burial will take place at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 11, in St. Anne's Church, 400 Hoodridge Drive, Castle Shannon, PA 15234. Burial with full military honors will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Peters Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joseph's name to the , Washington Area Humane Society or the 2020 Trump Campaign.

