Joseph S. Ciferno, 77, of Belle Vernon, Rostraver Township, formerly of Fayette City, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at his home.

Born July 19, 1942, in Warren, Ohio, he was a son of the late Raymond and Jennie Paul Ciferno. A lifelong resident of the Belle Vernon area, Mr. Ciferno was a member of St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church, Belle Vernon. He was retired from Chartiers-Houston School District, where he worked as an industrial arts and technology teacher, was a past assistant and head football coach with Chartiers-Houston School District, winning multiple High School championships, and organized the Chartiers-Houston Trap and Shooting Club. After retiring from teaching Joe owned and operated Ciferno Cement Contracting for over 35 years. He was a member and former President of American Concrete Institute, Pittsburgh Chapter, and was a retired National Rifle Association instructor. He enjoyed 5K walks, hunting, golfing, boating, sporting clays and trap shooting. He enjoyed going to Las Vegas and the local casinos and he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Macko Ciferno, to whom he was married 54 years; four sons and two daughters-in-law, Joseph S. Ciferno Jr. of Belle Vernon, John Ciferno of Lower Burrell, Jared and Leslie P. Ciferno of Peters Township, Jason and Michelle Ciferno of Fayette City; two brothers and sister-in-law, Raymond and Jeffrey Ciferno of Fayette City, Eugene Ciferno of Jensen Beach, Fla.; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Alexis and Gary Fell of Avon Lake, Ohio, Paula and Anthony Gelotti of Katy, Texas; five grandchildren, John Joseph Ciferno, Alexis Ciferno, Sarah Ciferno, Marco Ciferno and Jayanna Ciferno. He was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Sharon Regoli Ciferno.

Visitation will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations, Family Owned and Operated, 626 Broad Avenue, Belle Vernon, 724-929-6183. Prayers of Transfer will be held 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home followed by funeral mass at 10 a.m. in St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael J. Crookston as celebrant. Members of St. Sebastian parish will pray the rosary for the departed soul of Joe 3 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.