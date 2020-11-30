1/1
Joseph Simon Stelmack
Joseph Simon Stelmack, CPA, 77, of Peters Township, formerly of Wilkes Barre, on Friday, November 27, 2020 passed away unexpectedly after a six-year battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Joe was the beloved husband of 52 years to Joan Dobransky Stelmack; devoted dad, of Carolyn (Thomas) Malloy, Marc (Marichelle) Stelmack, and Matthew (Erica) Stelmack; proud Poppop, of Grace and Margaret Malloy, Alexandra and Josephine Stelmack, and Cecilia Stelmack; brother, of Paulette (Michael) Vroblefski, and the late Michael (surviving, Janet) Stelmack. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents Simon and Pauline Stelmack.

Joe founded the CPA firm, Stelmack and Associates, out of his living room in 1977. He grew the firm to over a 20-person staff, which still thrives today as Stelmack, Dobransky, & Eannace, LLC. He shared his accounting ability with various groups by serving: on the board of the Catholic Cemetery Association, as treasurer of the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum, on the board of the Animal Rescue League, as past-president of the Pennsylvania Northeast Chapter of the National Accounting Association, as member of the Pennsylvania Institute of Public Accountants, and as past-director of the Pittsburgh Society of Association Executives.

Joe has enjoyed extensive travel throughout his life, and was fortunate to travel to most of Eastern Europe. Although, his most fulfilling and enjoyable trips were family vacations, especially to anywhere his children were living. Everyone including friends, clients, business associates, family sums up Joe as being a "good man." He was well loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him, especially his family, who profoundly feel his loss.

Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray 724-941-3211.

Friends and family are welcome 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, at St. John XXIII Parish, St Benedict the Abbot, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment to immediately follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. To view the Mass live online, please visit www.john23.org at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to King's College of Wilkes Barre (https://www.kings.edu/giving-to-kings/how_to_give), or Southwest Parkinson Society (https://www.swparkinson.org/donate). Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Funeral
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John XXIII Parish, St. Benedict the Abbot
DEC
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John XXIII Parish, St. Benedict the Abbot
DEC
2
Interment
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
