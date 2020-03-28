Joseph T. "Joey" Hainzer, 33, of Carmichaels, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Allegheny Health Network Brentwood Hospital, from cardiac arrest due to a congenital heart defect, which he battled his entire life.

He was born June 22, 1986, in Uniontown, a son of Joseph and Paula A. Broadwater Hainzer.

Joey was a 2004 graduate of Carmichaels High School and was employed at The Meadows Casino, Washington.

He enjoyed playing his guitar and was very talented at working on computers, his vehicles and anything that involved technology. Most of all, his greatest pride and pleasure came from raising his son. He was a dedicated father and best friend to Joseph "JoJo" Hainzer.

He was predeceased by paternal grandfather Joseph T. Hainzer Sr. and grandmother Anna Mae; maternal grandfather George Advent and grandmother Roberta; uncle John Bail; and cousins Robert Wellington and Joshua Friend.

In addition to his parents, left to cherish his memory are his son, Joseph J. "JoJo" Hainzer; brother Donald B. (Nicole) Fenton; sister Emily A. (Zach) McGinnis; aunts and uncles Karen Hainzer Bail, Sandy Hainzer, Grace and Jerry Barkley, Loretta Milligan and Merle, Gerald Broadwater, Robert and Cindy Broadwater, Peggy and Jerald Friend, Joann Broadwater and Kenny, Georgetta Friend, Bobbie Jo and Jeff Crable; and numerous cousins.

Under the current circumstances in our country, visitation and funeral services are private for his immediate family and will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and until 10 a.m., the hour of service, Monday, March 30, in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Mix officiating.

Arrangements are entrusted to John S. Maykuth Funeral Home, Masontown.

In lieu of flowers, Joey would want donations sent to the .