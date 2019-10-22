Joseph T. Kubacki Sr.

Joseph T. Kubacki Sr., 77, of Carmichaels, formerly of Strabane, died October 19, 2019, in his home.

Mr. Kubacki was born November 7, 1941, in Strabane, a son of the late Joseph and Sophie Stanisheski Kubacki.

On November 13, 1961, Joseph married Betty Sue Burris Kubacki, who survives. Also surviving are seven children, Joseph Kubacki Jr. (Mary) of Washington, James Michael Kubacki of Carmichaels, Tina Hutchens (Danny) of Kernerville, N.C., Ronald Kubacki (Stephanie) of Avella, George Kubacki of Brownsville, Richard Kubacki (Patty) of Claysville and Cynthia Bane of High Point, N.C.; 21 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Catherine Sluciak and Mary Ann Skoylak.

Deceased are a son, William, and a brother, John.

Mr. Kubacki served his country in the U.S. Army in the early 1960s.

He worked as a truck driver for Black Top Paving and as an owner/operator of his own trucks.

He was a member of St. Hugh Roman Catholic Church (St. Matthias Parish) of Carmichaels.

His hobbies included antique collecting, finishing and fishing.

Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, and 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, October 24, in Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in St. Hugh Church with Father Francis Frazier, celebrant.

Interment will follow in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, with full military rites.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 22, 2019
