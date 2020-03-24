Joseph W. Toth, 96, of Washington, died unexpectedly Sunday, March 22, 2020, in the Washington Hospital Emergency Room. He was born October 13, 1923, in Westland, a son of the late Steve and Elizabeth Beres Toth.

Mr. Toth was a 1941 graduate of Hickory High School. He served in the United States Army during World War II for 31 months, from April of 1943 until December of 1945, in France, Germany, Europe and Bastogne, Belgium. Mr. Toth was a true Army man who fought in the Battle of the Bulge, which was something he was very proud of. He received various service medals and five bronze stars for his service during WWII.

Mr. Toth was the owner and operator of the Dairy Queen and Sizzle Kitchen for 37 years up until his retirement June 30, 1990. He enjoyed astronomy, loved to travel with his wife and family throughout the country, enjoyed dancing with his wife, and eating at the Dallas Pike Truck Stop.

Mr. Toth was a real people person and enjoyed people watching. He was a member of the Elks Lodge #776, Moose Lodge #22, the American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post #175, the Veterans of Foreign Wars #927 and the National Rifle Association. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.

On June 23, 1951, he married Catherine Susan Smith, who died August 7, 2013.

Surviving are three daughters, Beverly (Ronald) Lewis of Washington, Diane (Mike) McKay of Prosperity and Kimberly Toth of Washington; two granddaughters, Jennifer Charles and Justine (Geno) Pisciottano; one great-granddaughter, Jazmyn Charles. He was the last of his immediate family.

In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Toth was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with CDC guidance and recommendations, all funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post #175, 168 Park Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralFome.com.