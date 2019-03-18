Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph William Mendola Jr..

Joseph William Mendola Jr., 81, of Charleroi (Fallowfield Township) died Friday, March 15, 2019 in Monongahela Valley Hospital. He was born May 1, 1937 in Monongahela, the son of Joseph William and Olga Ciccone Mendola.

Joe graduated from Monongahela High School, Class of 1955 and attended Rutgers University. He then graduated from Officers Candidate School as a Second Lieutenant and was a peacetime veteran serving in the U.S. Army. In 2003, he retired from Herr Foods Inc. in Perryopolis as an account manager. A member of St. Damien of Molokai Church in Monongahela and the NRA, Joe enjoyed target practicing and hunting small game and deer. He looked forward to high school and college football trips and attending Steelers games, where he was a 45 year season ticket holder. Joe loved his cats, musical theater, feeding the birds, visiting the beach and casinos. Joe was a devoted family man who loved the simple things in life.

He is survived by his wife Rayna Jurczak Mendola with whom he celebrated 59 years of marriage on January 20, 2019; two sons, Joseph M. Mendola of North Charleroi, Jeffrey Mendola and wife Chrissy of Fallowfield Township; two grandchildren, Haley and Zachary Mendola; and an adopted grandson, George Linneman.

Friends will be received Wednesday, from 6-9 p.m. in the Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela, where a blessing service will be held on Thursday, March 21, at 10:00 AM. Inurnment will be private and in Monongahela Cemetery.

