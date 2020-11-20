1/
Joseph William Palfreyman
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph William Palfreyman, 68, of Washington, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, in his home.

He was born May 14, 1952, a son of the late Edward J. and Betty Lewis Palfreyman.

Mr. Palfreyman was a graduate of Immaculate Conception High School. Following high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and served during the Vietnam era.

He was employed most recently by International Paper Company in Eighty-Four.

Joe enjoyed baseball, playing and coaching softball with his girls, hunting and fishing.

Surviving are two daughters, Taura (Bob) Barr of Moorefield, W.Va., and Ashley (Jeremy) Smith of Lake Wylie, S.C.; six grandchildren, Brianna, Benjamin, Graceann, Bobby, Jacob and Harper; a brother, Edward (Diane) Palfreyman of Washington; and a nephew, Ed (Tammy) Palfreyman of Washington.

A graveside committal service will be held privately in Queen of Heaven Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of DeAngelo Funeral Home in Washington.

A tribute wall is available at www.deangelocare.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeAngelo Funeral Home
1290 Jefferson Ave
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-9110
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved