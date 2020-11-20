Joseph William Palfreyman, 68, of Washington, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, in his home.

He was born May 14, 1952, a son of the late Edward J. and Betty Lewis Palfreyman.

Mr. Palfreyman was a graduate of Immaculate Conception High School. Following high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and served during the Vietnam era.

He was employed most recently by International Paper Company in Eighty-Four.

Joe enjoyed baseball, playing and coaching softball with his girls, hunting and fishing.

Surviving are two daughters, Taura (Bob) Barr of Moorefield, W.Va., and Ashley (Jeremy) Smith of Lake Wylie, S.C.; six grandchildren, Brianna, Benjamin, Graceann, Bobby, Jacob and Harper; a brother, Edward (Diane) Palfreyman of Washington; and a nephew, Ed (Tammy) Palfreyman of Washington.

A graveside committal service will be held privately in Queen of Heaven Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of DeAngelo Funeral Home in Washington.

A tribute wall is available at www.deangelocare.com.