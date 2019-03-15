Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Yamber.

Joseph "Smokey" Yamber, 60, of Avella, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, after a brief illness.

He was born January 30, 1959, in Washington, a son of the late John and Mildred Laurich Yamber.

Mr. Yamber was a 1976 graduate of Fort Cherry High School and received his bachelor's degree in political science from California University in 1980.

He was employed as a building supervisor for the Redevelopment Authority of Washington County from 1994 to 2013. He was also employed at The Meadows Racetrack as a call a bet teller for 18 years.

Mr. Yamber was a member of Indian Springs Rod and Gun Club, Slovene National Benefit Society Lodge 106 and St. Michael Roman Catholic Church.

Smokey loved to cook for his family, spend time with his dog Rambo and go to his cabin in Mayburg. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, reading, watching Pittsburgh sports, the History Channel and the news.

On May 6, 1989, he married Janelle Marie Pollack, who survives.

Also surviving are daughter Joelle (Ronnie) Cooper and son Joe Yamber, both of Burgettstown; sister Sandra Ulrich of Bulger; brother John (Carol) Yamber of Burgettstown; nieces Bethany App, Corrie Warner and Jessica Pitt; nephews Tommy Ulrich, John Yamber, Tyler Ulrich and John Mondin; sisters-in-law Jackie (Jack) Miller and Janet (Jerry) McClain; and many cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Jerome A. Stefkovich Funeral Home Inc., 18 Campbell Street, Avella, PA 15312. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 18, in St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 97 Highland Avenue, Avella, PA 15312, with the Rev. Harry Bielewicz officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery, Burgettstown.

Memorial contributions may be made to a .

Condolences may be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.