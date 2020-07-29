Josephine "JoAnn" A. Wade, 81, of Washington, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born at home December 13, 1938, in Waynesburg, a daughter of Anthony P. and Helen T. Rastovsky Scandale.

JoAnn attended Immaculate Conception High School graduating as valedictorian Class of 1957. After high school, she attended Chaffey College and Washington and Jefferson.

In 1961, she married her first husband, the late John E. Yezeski. They were married for four years. In 1973, she married the late Nelson E. Wade and they were married for 45 years until his death.

JoAnn worked at the Washington Hospital in the Laboratory as a medical laboratory technician for 45 years. She was well respected by her colleagues.

JoAnn was an avid bargain shopper, loved to go to the casino, vacationing with family at the beach, and cooking. She was known for her generosity, kindness, being sharp-witted, and fiery red hair, which could be picked out at any event. She truly loved spending time with her grandchildren most of all and was so proud of their accomplishments.

In addition to her parents and spouses, she was proceeded in death by her sister, Mary Lou Scandale.

JoAnn is survived by her children, Johnna Yezeski of Washington and Casey (fiance Frank) Caldwell of Washington; grandchildren Jordan and Anthony Caldwell of Washington; and siblings Joesph Scandale of Erie and Sandra Henry of Washington; along with several nieces and nephews.

Amedisys Hospice provided excellent care and comfort to JoAnn and her family.

A memorial service for JoAnn will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323, (724) 663-7373, www.youngfhinc.com.