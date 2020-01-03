Ms. Josephine B. Bizick, 97, of Ellsworth, passed away peacefully surrounded by family the evening of Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Strabane Woods in Washington.

She was born July 13, 1922, in Smithton, a daughter of the late John and Bertha Liana.

Josephine was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, George Bizick; and sisters Helen Rozak and Ann Dombroski.

She was a wonderful mother to Nancy Rosemeier (Walter) of Bentleyville and Ronald Bizick (Margaret) of High Rock Lake, Denton, N.C.

She was a loving grandmother to five grandchildren, Ronald Bizick II (Rebecca) of Sarasota, Fla., Michael Belski (Eleanor) of Wellington, Fla., Brian Belski of Canonsburg, Kara Bizick of Canonsburg and Bethany Davis of Richmond, Va.; nine great-grandchildren, Alexis, Luke, Michael, Hannah, Hayden, Cali, Cade, Ella and Preslie; and one great-great-grandchild, Elijah; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Also surviving is her best friend and loving companion of 27 years, Peter Ladisic.

Josephine graduated from Ellsworth High School in 1940 and married George October 15, 1944, at St. Lukes Catholic Church. She remained with George until his sudden death on October 15, 1981.

Jo was the proud matriarch of her family. She was a follower of Jesus Christ and had made St. Luke's Church her home church for her entire life. She led her life with kindness and warmth and leaves a legacy that will live on through those that loved and admired her. Often you would see Jo's smile while you were in her presence and that smile remained with her through her final days.

Services will be private at the request of the family. She will be buried next to her late husband in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Monongahela.

The staff at Strabane Woods provided professional care and showed compassion to Josephine during her time there.

In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be made to the Ellsworth Fire Department, P.O. Box 512, Ellsworth, PA 15531.

"The eternal God is your refuge, and his everlasting arms are under you" -Deuteronomy 33:27

Arrangements in care of Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville.

